Applying Mehendi on palms is considered auspicious and women look for reasons to apply it. Ahead of most religious festival, people apply henna on their palms which is an important part of the occasion. So as Independence Day 2020 arrives, we bring to you easy DIY Mehendi designs so you can prepare well in time for the country's national festival. To display the patriotic spirit, people apply mehndi designs of the Indian national flags or some popular monuments of the country. We bring to you quick beautiful Henna patterns which you can apply on your palms to bring in the festive spirit. Independence Day 2020 Special Tricolour Menu: From Tiranga Sandwich, Pizza to Jelly Shots, Interesting Recipes to Make and Celebrate The Day at Home.

The designs of that of the national flag with August 15 written on it inside beautiful heart-shaped design. Another design also has the national flag in it. The video shows the words 'I love my India' being written on the fingers. Similarly, you can also write other things that show patriotic fervour. India celebrates Independence Day on Augst 15 marking the freedom the country received from the clutches of British forces on this day in 1947. Independence Day 2020 Tricolour Face Mask: Here's How You Can Make DIY Indian Flag Face Mask amid Coronavirus Pandemic on August 15 (Watch Video)

Easy Beautiful Mehendi Design Video:

Simple Mehendi Design Video:

While these are some of the simply DIY patterns, you can be creative and add more elements to it. These designs will give a finishing touch to your Independence Day attire. For which you can wear clothes in the shades of saffron, white and green. People also prepare food items in the shades of the tricolour to celebrate the day. You can bring your own customisation to celebrate the national festival. We wish you all a Happy Independence Day well in advance!

