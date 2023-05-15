International Day of Families, also known as World Family Day or International Family Day, is observed every year on May 15. It is a day to promote awareness of issues related to families and society and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. Here's a bunch of International Day of Families images, Happy World Family Day 2023 greetings, International Day of Families 2023 HD wallpapers, Happy International Family Day 2023 wishes, Family Day quotes and WhatsApp messages to celebrate the day. International Day of Families 2023 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the World Family Day.

The International Day of Families is a day initiated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. The day was first celebrated in the year 1994. Since then, it has been observed every year with a specific theme raising awareness on issues and interests related to families. The theme for International Day of Families 2023 is "Families and Demographic Change."

This year’s observance of the day focuses on significant demographic changes and their impacts on families. The themes every year focus on various issues, problems and situations that families are facing throughout the world. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy International Day of Families 2023.

International Day of Families 2023 Wishes

Happy International Day of Families (File Image)

International Day of Families 2023 Messages

Happy International Day of Families (File Image)

International Day of Families 2023 Greetings

Happy International Day of Families (File Image)

International Day of Families 2023 Quotes

Happy International Day of Families (File Image)

Happy Family Day GIF Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Family Day to You and Your Beautiful Family. May You Cherish the Moments Spent Together Today and Always.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Family Day 2023! May Lord Usher Us With Happiness and Make Sure It Lasts Forever.

On this day, a wide range of events are organised at local, national and international levels. Workshops, seminars, policy meetings for public officials, exhibitions etc., are held worldwide to celebrate International Day of Families. Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Families 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 07:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).