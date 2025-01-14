International Kite Day, celebrated on January 14, is a colourful and joyous festival that originated in Gujarat, India, and has gained global recognition. Known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, it marks the transition of the sun into the northern hemisphere, signifying longer days and the arrival of harvest season. The festival is synonymous with kites soaring high in the sky, symbolising freedom, aspirations, and unity. The major highlight of Uttarayan in Gujarat is the kite flying festival. To celebrate International Kite Day 2025, we bring you International Kite Day 2025 wishes, Uttarayan greetings, HD images, wallpapers, quotes and Makar Sankranti messages that you can share with your friends and family.

The celebration of Uttarayan is most prominent in Gujarat, particularly in Ahmedabad, where the International Kite Festival is organised. Enthusiasts from across the globe gather to display their vibrant and creative kites, ranging from traditional designs to massive, intricate creations. The skies become a canvas of colours, with kites of all shapes and sizes competing for dominance. As you celebrate International Kite Day 2025, share these International Kite Day 2025 wishes, Uttarayan greetings, HD images, wallpapers, quotes and Makar Sankranti messages. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Apart from kite flying, the festival is also about community bonding and culinary delights. Families and friends come together on rooftops, enjoying traditional snacks like undhiyu, jalebi, and chikki. The sound of cheers and music fills the air as people engage in friendly competitions, shouting "Kai Po Che!" when they cut an opponent's kite string. International Kite Day transcends cultural boundaries, bringing people together to celebrate joy, creativity, and the shared human spirit. It is a reminder of the beauty of traditions and the unifying power of festivals, fostering global connections through a simple yet profound activity—flying kites.

