International Men’s Day (IMD) is an annual event marked on November 19 around the world to celebrate the contributions of men to society, family, and communities. The global event highlights issues affecting men like parental alienation, abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence and more. The main aim of celebrating International Men's Day is set out in 'All the Six Pillars of International Men's Day'. The day also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the lives of boys and men around the world, their achievements and contributions, particularly to the nation, union, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare. As International Men’s Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about International Men’s Day 2024 date, history and the significance of this annual event dedicated to celebrating men worldwide.

International Men’s Day 2024 Date

International Men’s Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19.

International Men’s Day History

International Men’s Day was founded on the November 10, 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at University of the West Indies in Trinidad Tabago. The annual event was inaugurated on February 7, 1992 by Thomas Oaster, the project of International Men's Day was conceived one year earlier, on February 8, 1991. The project was re-initialised in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The longest-running celebration of International Men's Day is Malta, where events have occurred since February 7, 1994. As Malta was the only country that observed the February date of celebrating Men and their contribution to society, the Maltese AMR Committee voted in 2009 to shift the date for IMD to November 19.

International Men’s Day Significance

International Men’s Day holds great significance in celebrating the achievements of boys and men around the world. The global event focuses on key pillars like promoting male role models, celebrating men’s contributions to society, family, marriage, and childcare, focusing on men’s health and wellbeing in physical, mental, and emotional terms, highlighting discrimination against men and improving gender relations and promoting gender equality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).