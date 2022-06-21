Yoga brings peace to mind and body. It relaxes people and gives them the much-needed energy to direct their actions into a productive force. In order to celebrate Yoga and spread awareness about its innumerable benefits, International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world on June 21, Tuesday. The theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is 'Yoga for Humanity'.

Back in 2014, the United Nations General Assembly incorporated June 21 (Summer Solstice) as International Yoga Day. The longest day of the year was chosen to observe Yoga Day. People gather in large numbers to practice mass yoga demonstrations in a public place. Around 177 countries take this initiative of participating in promoting Yoga among the citizens for better healthcare and practice. International Yoga Day 2022: 11 Interesting Yoga Facts That You Must Know Before You Celebrate the Upcoming Yoga Diwas!

The tough and unprecedented times of COVID-19 brought Yoga to attention as it proved to be the perfect cure for people struggling with physical and mental health issues. It helped several individuals overcome their problems and illnesses. Therefore, Yoga is known to be the best material, psychological and spiritual exercise that encourages a person to lead a healthy and peaceful life.

As you look forward to inspiring others to practice Yoga and celebrate the international day, we have bought you some of the Motivational Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status & Stickers that you can share with your friends and family. Get these International Yoga Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

