Jagadhatri Puja is observed on the Navami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Navami Tithi in the Hindu month of Karthik. Jagadhatri puja 2020 falls on November 23. The observance is widely popular in many places across West Bengal. Jagadhatri Puja also known as Akshaya Navami is famous in Hooghly district of Kolkatta. Devotees worship and celebrate reincarnation of goddess Durga in the name of Jagadhatri. Ahead of Jagadhatri Puja 2020, we bring to you greetings to send on the occasion. It also includes Jagadhatri Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, HD Images, Wallpapers, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Send these messages to greet your loved ones on the occasion.

The festival is celebrated with the worship of Sattva aspect of the Mother Goddess whose Rajas and Tamas forms are represented by Durga and Kali respectively. The word 'Jagaddhatri' is a combination of two Sanskrit words- Jagat meaning 'planet' and Dhatri means the 'one who carries the Earth' suggesting Jagaddhatri is the one who bears the Earth. The celebrations begin on Saptami tithi in Kartika Shukla Paksha and the actual puja is performed on Navmi. On the tenth day of the festival, the Goddess is immersed in the river. We bring to Jagadhatri Puja Photos and wallpaper to wish your friends and family on the occasion.

Jagadhatri Puja 2020 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Bless You With Strength and Courage to Fight All the Evil And Overcome Any Mayhems in Your Life. Have a Blessed Day. Happy Jagadhatri Puja

Jagadhatri Puja 2020 Messages

Facebook Greetings Read: May Maa Bless You With All Her Blessings and Keep You Happy Through-Out the Year! Wishing You a Happy Jagadhatri Puja

Happy Jagadhatri Puja 2020 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Dreams Come True, and May You Succeed in All Your Endeavours on Jagadhatri Puja!

Jagadhatri Puja 2020 Greetings and Maa Durga Images

Facebook Greetings Read: Maa Durga, the Embodiment of Shakti, Will Give You the Power and Strength to Overcome All Hardships. Happy Jagadhatri Puja

Jagadhatri Puja 2020 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish Maa Durga Brings You Good Luck and Eternal Blessings. Happy Jagadhatri Puja

How to Download Jagadhatri Puja WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send greetings and wishes on festivals. You can also download Jagadhatri Puja WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish you a Happy Jagadhatri Puja!

