Jivitputrika Vrat is the annual stringent fast that is observed by mothers, who pray for the long and happy life of their children. Celebrated mainly in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and in some parts of Nepal, Jivitputrika Vrat 2021 will be celebrated on September 29. This observance is said to be extremely important to ensure that children have a long and fulfilling life. There are various rituals, and customs followed on Jivitputrika Vrat, and as we prepare to celebrate Jivitputrika Vrat 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Jivitputrika Vrat rules and Jivitputrika Vrat 2021 Date.

When is Jivitputrika Vrat 2021?

Jivitputrika Vrat will be observed on September 29 this year. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival falls on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Ashwin. Every year, this celebration falls in the Gregorian month of August-September. Jivitputrika Vrat 2021 Dos and Don'ts: Things to Keep in Mind To Bring in Good Luck on The Auspicious Observance of Jitiya.

Jivitputrika Vrat Timing

The Ashtami Tithi for Jivitputrika Vrat 2021 begins at 6.16 pm on September 28 and will continue until 8.29 pm on September 29. This is the reason that the fast for Jivitputrika Vrat 2021 will be observed on September 29.

Significance of Jivitputrika Vrat

Jivitputrika Vrat, as the name suggests, is the prayer for the living children that a mother observes. On this day, mothers observe a stringent Nirjala fast through day and night for the well-being of their children. The celebration is said to be extremely important, and there are various rituals that fasting mothers observe. Jivitputrika Vrat is actually considered to be a 3-day festival that begins on the seventh day in the dark phase of Ashwin month and goes on till the ninth day.

Jivitputrika Vrat Vidhi

On the first day of this celebration, also known as Nahai Khayi, mothers consume food only after having a bath. The second day of this festival is the stringent Nirjalaa Jivitputrika Vrat, where mothers do not consume even a drop of water and pray for the well-being of their kids. They tie a yellow and red sacred thread on their hand. The final day of Jivitputrika Vrat is on the Krishna Paksha Navami, when during Prana Time, the Jivitputrika Vrat is finally broken, and mothers finally consume food.

There are various special delicacies that are made as an offering for Prana Time to break the Jivitputrika fast. The celebration of Jivitputrika Vrat is said to help mothers to protect and safeguard their children and is said to be one of the most important and most difficult fasts that one can observe. We hope that you have a safe and fulfilling Jivitputrika Vrat 2021!

