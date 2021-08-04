Kamika Ekadashi Vrat is the Ekadashi fast observed in the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Shravan. Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2021 will be observed on August 4, where devotees observe a strict day-long fast for Lord Vishnu. Kamika Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi fast that falls during the Chaturmas period, which is said to be a very auspicious time. Devotees observe the day-long Kamika Ekadashi Vrat, read the traditional Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha, offer Pujas and aartis to Lord Vishnu and follow various other rituals and traditions to celebrate this day. As we prepare for Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2021, here is everything you need to know about this day. Kamika Ekadashi 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Images to Wish Family and Friends on The Auspicious Occasion.

When is Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2021?

As mentioned above, Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2021 will be observed on August 4. This fast begins on the eleventh day in the dark phase of the Hindu month of Shravan. Kamika Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 12:59 PM on August 3, 2021, and will continue till 03:17 PM on August 4, 2021. However, since devotees observe a 24 hour fast for Ekadashi that is only broken at Prana Time the following day, those observing the Kamika Ekadashi Vrat will break their fast on August 5 during Parana Time i.e., from 06:17 AM to 08:52 AM.

Significance of Kamika Ekadashi Vrat

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat is the first Ekadashi fast in the auspicious time of Chaturmas. Chaturmas is said to be the time when Lord Vishnu enters a state of trance for four months. Therefore, Kamika Ekadashi Vrat observance is crucial for people looking to right their wrongs and offer their prayers and love to Lord Vishnu. Devotees also take this opportunity to visit Vishnu temples.

How is Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Celebrated?

Like all Ekadashi fasts, devotees observe the stringent 24 hours fast on this day as well. While some people abstain from drinking even a drop of water and dedicate the entire day to singing songs to appease Lord Vishnu, others read the Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha. Preparing kheer for Lord Vishnu is also a common practice on Ekadashi. It is believed that observing the Ekadashi fasts helps people offer penance for their past and brings heaps of prosperity and happiness to the world.

We hope that this Kamika Ekadashi Vrat brings with it all happiness and good luck to you and your family. Happy Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2021!

