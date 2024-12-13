Karthigai Deepam is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. It is celebrated at the Arunachaleshwara Swamy Temple in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. Also called Karthigai Brahmotsavam, this grand event lasts for ten days and is filled with special rituals, traditions, customs, and celebrations. It is known as the ‘festival of lights’ and devotees observe it with a lot of joy and devotion. The festival is mainly celebrated among the Tamilians in Tamil Nadu, India, and Sri Lanka as well. The festival usually takes place during the Tamil month of Karthigai, according to the Tamil solar calendar. Karthigai Deepam 2024 falls on Friday, December 13. One of the main rituals associated with the festival is ghee donation. Karthigai Deepam 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance About the Lighting of the Karthigai Deepam To Celebrate the Festival.

Donating ghee for Karthigai Deepam is considered a sacred ritual, along with worshipping Lord Murugan and lighting the lamps. Lighting the Karthigai Deepam is at the centre of the festival. But how and where can you donate ghee? Here’s the guide for devotees to perform the auspicious ritual. Ghee donations can be made both offline and online. If you choose to donate in person, you can do so at the temple counter by either paying the required amount or bringing ghee and offering it directly. For online donations, you can contribute by clicking on this link. Happy Karthigai Deepam Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Thiruvannamalai Deepam Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

Ghee Donation for Karthigai Deepam 2024

The festival also honours the divine presence of Lord Shiva. It is a time for Tamil Hindus to come together, light the Karthigai Deepam, and offer prayers to the divine, seeking prosperity and spiritual enlightenment.

