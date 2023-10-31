On Karwa Chauth, married women keep fast from sunrise to moonrise in prayer for their husbands' longevity and well-being. This ancient tradition honours the beauty of being together as well as the profound love and devotion that unite a husband and wife. Married women break their fast in the evening by looking first at their husbands' faces and then at the moon, which represents the end of their fast. Bollywood, which is renowned for how it depicts relationships, love, and customs, has included Karwa Chauth in a number of its songs. Let us look at some of the iconic songs that capture the essence of festivity.

1. ‘Chand Chhupa Badal Mein’

This timeless song from the romantic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a true classic when it comes to arousing sentiments of closeness and passion. Your playlist of Karva Chauth songs has to include it since it promises to reveal its enchanted enchantment. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are featured in this song, which has vocals by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

2. ‘Bole Chudiyan’

With a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, this song is ideal for Karva Chauth for a number of reasons. It just sweeps us off our feet and makes us happy enough to yell 'le jaa le jaa' all the way through the song.

3. ‘Chand Aur Piya’

The lovely rendition of "Chand Aur Piya" by Sadhana Sargam is taken from the movie Aashik Aawara. Saif Ali Khan and Mamta Kulkarni play the lead roles in this romantic film that offers a beautiful blend of traditional Bollywood charm set against a romantic song during Karwa Chauth celebrations.

4. 'Tum Aaye to Aaya Mujhe Yaad'

The melodious song sung by Alka Yagnik captures the emotions of Karwa Chauth perfectly. No doubt, Pooja Bhatt's expression adds to the beauty of this song. So, on this day enjoy listening to this track and dedicate it to your partner.

5. ‘Ghar Aaja Pardesi’

It's hard to think about Karwa Chauth without thinking of the mesmerising song from the timeless classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.