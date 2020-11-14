Kedar Gauri Vrat is an extremely significant fast observed on the Amavasya on Diwali, especially in South India. Diwali 2020 celebrations begin from November 12 and will go on till November 16. Kedar Gauri Vrat 2020 will be observed on November 14 this year, the same day as Narak Chaturdashi or Diwali celebrations in South India. On this day, people observe a stringent fast to appease Lord Shiva, and it is an extremely significant celebration in Hinduism. Diwali is the most important festival for Hindus across the world, and it is associated with various folktales and stories, the story of Kedar Gauri Vrat, its celebrations, Puja Vidhi, etc. will be explained below.

When is Kedar Gauri Vrat?

As already mentioned, Kedar Gauri Vrat will be celebrated on November 14. Traditionally this fast is observed on the Amavasya of the Hindu month of Ashwin. In some families, the Kedar Gauri Vrat is observed for 21 days, while others observe this fast on the Amavasya alone. For the latter kind, here is the Amavasya Tithi and Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 02:17 PM on Nov 14, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 10:36 AM on November 15, 2020

Those observing the Kedar Gauri Vrat for 21 days began their fast on October 25.

Significance of Kedar Gauri Vrat

Diwali celebrations in the south are a little different from elsewhere as they celebrate their grand festivities on Narak Chaturdashi. On Diwali Amavasya, which coincides with Lakshmi Pooja, many people observe the Kedar Gauri Vrat to appease Lord Shiva. However, this year, the celebration of Narak Chaturdashi, as well as Kedar Gauri Vrat, will be observed on the same day - November 14. It is believed that Goddess Parvati also observed this fast and became one with Lord Shiva on Diwali Amavasya. People observe a stringent Nirjala fast until they perform an auspicious Puja of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The story of Kedar Gauri Vrat is retold on this day, by devotees observing the fast. Diwali 2020 in South India: Know Dates, Rituals, Significance and Celebrations of Naraka Chaturdashi in Southern Indian States.

Why is Kedar Gauri Vrat Observed?

According to folklore, Bhringi Rishi, a stoic devotee of Lord Shiva, did not trust Goddess Shakti. Annoyed by this neglect, Goddess Shakti removed the energy from the body of this sag. This removed energy was nothing but Goddess Gauri herself, and she wanted to be one with Lord Shiva. So Goddess Gauri observed the Kedar Gauri Vrat appease him. The religiousness and austerities of the removed Goddess Shakti pleased Lord Shiva so much that he gave the left part of his body to her, thereby becoming Ardhanarishwar.

This fast is called Kedar Gauri Vrat, since it was observed by Goddess Parvati herself. People observing this fast wake at the crack of dawn, cleanse themselves and begin their continuous and dedicated prayer to Lord Shiva. Kedar Gauri Vrat is a way of paying respects to not just Lord Shiva but also Goddess Gauri and asking them for their blessings for a long, happy and prosperous life. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Kedar Gauri Vrat.

