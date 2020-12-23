New Delhi, December 23: Farmers are considered the backbone of the Indian economy. Agriculture, with its allied sectors, is the largest source of livelihoods in India. To celebrate the contribution of farmers who not only feed us but also help in the country's economic progress, a National Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas is observed on December 23. On Kisan Diwas 2020, if you are planning to praise and recognise the contribution of farmers on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, we bring to you wishes, greetings, HD images, messages, SMS and WhatsApp stickers. Kisan Diwas 2020 Date, History and Significance: Here's Why Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh's Birth Anniversary is Observed as National Famer's Day in India.

Kisan Diwas is an occasion to celebrate the farmers and their work in the country. It is observed on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India who was born on December 23 in 1902. Here are greetings, wishes, SMS, messages, HD images and quotes to appreciate and salute the farmers and their hard work which keeps us fed. Kisan Diwas 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Happy National Farmers’ Day WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate Significant Observance in India.

Kisan Diwas 2020 Greeting Reads: They Are the Ones Who Put Their Heart and Soul Into the Soil to Give It Life and Give Us Food. Let Us Thank Them for Their Efforts and Salute Their Hard Work. Happy Farmer's Day! Kisan Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Kisan Diwas 2020 Greeting Reads: Kisan Diwas Is a Reminder to Everyone That We Must Respect, Thank and Appreciate the Hard Work of Our Farmers Who Work Hard to Give Us Food.

Kisan Diwas 2020 Greeting Reads: Wo Kisan Ki Mehnat Hi Hai Jo Ki Ek Banjar Bhumi Ko Ek Upjau Bhumi Mein Tabdeel Kar Deti Hai. Salaam Hai Kisan Ke Jazbe Ko. Kisan Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein.

Kisan Diwas 2020 Greeting Reads: The Best Way to Respect a Farmer Is to Respect His Produce by Not Wasting It. Happy Farmer’s Day.

Kisan Diwas is observed on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh because he was the chief architect of land reforms in Uttar Pradesh. As Prime Minister for a short stint, he introduced a slew of policies to improve the lives and conditions of farmers in the country. The government declared his birthday as Kisan Diwas in 2001.

