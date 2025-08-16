Krishna Jayanthi or Gokulashtami 2025 will be marked on August 16. This annual observance celebrates Lord Krishna’s (also known as Gokul) birthday in South India. The celebration of Gokulashtami in South India is marked with various important rituals and observances. People often make grand rangolis, drawing steps of Bal Krishna entering one’s home, and also prepare various delicacies that appease the almighty. It is believed that celebrating Gokulashtami 2025 will bring peace, love and prosperity to one and all. People often post Happy Gokulashtami 2025 wishes and messages, Krishna Jayanthi wishes in Tamil, Gokulashtami Nalvalthukal greetings, Gokulashtami 2025 images and wallpapers, Krishna Jayanthi images in Tamil, Happy Gokulashtami Facebook status pictures and WhatsApp stickers with family and friends. Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Status in Marathi: Share Janmashtami Messages, Images and Greetings.

On the occasion of Gokulashtami, people across Tamil Nadu draw beautiful rangolis or Kolam with rice batter, which are focused on celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna and welcoming him home. People also ensure to clean their homes and dress up in festive attire. Geetha Govindam and other devotional songs are sung in praise of Lord Krishna. It is also a common practice to share folklore about Lord Krishna and read verses of the Bhagavad Gita on this day. Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Captions and Janmashtami Status Video Download: Wishes, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Divine Birth of Lord Krishna.

Gokulashtami offers people the perfect opportunity to get together with their friends and family and indulge in grand feasts while celebrating the birth of the benevolent almighty. People also visit various popular Lord Krishna temples on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Gokulashtami 2025, here are some Krishna Jayanthi 2025 messages in Tamil, Happy Gokulashtami 2025 wishes and messages, Krishna Jayanthi images in Tamil, Gokulashtami Nalvalthukal greetings, Gokulashtami 2025 images and wallpapers, Krishna Jayanthi greetings, Happy Gokulashtami Facebook status pictures and WhatsApp stickers that you can post online.

Krishna Jayanthi 2025 Wishes in Tamil

Krishna Jayanthi 2025 Tamil WhatsApp Status Download (File Image)

Krishna Jayanthi Messages in Tamil

Gokulashtami Tamil Wishes for Relatives and Loved Ones (File Image)

Gokulashtami Nalvalthukal Greetings For Family and Friends

Krishna Jayanthi 2025 Tamil Caption Ideas for Instagram (File Image)

Krishna Jayanthi 2025 Kavithai Greetings in Tamil

Krishna Jayanthi Vazhthukkal with HD Photos in Tamil (File Image)

Gokulashtami 2025 WhatsApp Messages in Tamil

Gokulashtami Tamil Motivational Quotes and Messages (File Image)

Krishna Jayanthi Nalvalthukal in Tamil Font

Krishna Jayanthi 2025 Tamil Greetings for Office Colleagues (File Image)

Krishna Jayanthi Tamil Quotes for Social Media

Krishna Jayanthi Special Tamil Wishes for Devotees (File Image)

Gokulashtami Tamil SMS and Status Messages

Krishna Jayanthi Tamil Messages with Bal Gopal Images (File Image)

Krishna Jayanthi 2025 Facebook Wishes in Tamil

Krishna Jayanthi 2025 Tamil Greetings for School and Friends (File Image)

Krishna Jayanthi Tamil Images With Greetings

Gokulashtami 2025 Tamil Blessings and Nalvalthukal (File Image)

In addition to the traditional feasts that are created on Gokulashtami, people also make special fried delicacies like cheedai or seedai, murukku (chakli), and other dishes to offer to Lord Krishna. Here’s hoping that this Gokulashtami brings with it the love, light and prosperity that you deserve. Happy Gokulashtami 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2025 02:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).