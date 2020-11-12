The festival of Diwali, one of the most significant and festive times of the year is here. This year, the five-day festival of Diwali 2020 is marked from November 12 to November 16. But the celebrations of Diwali aren't limited to just India alone. Our neighbouring nation Nepal also marks what they call Tihar festival. And this festival is unique because it sees the worship of animals, specifically the dogs. People worship dogs, be it pets or strays alike. They are worn garlands and applied the traditional tika. This one-day celebration called Kukur Tihar will take place on November 14 this year. Ahead of Kukur Tihar 2020, we give you few more details about this unique festival worshiping dogs. Dhanteras 2020 Photos & Advance Diwali Greetings For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Dhanatrayodashi and Shubh Deepavali With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Messages.

Kukur Tihar 2020 Dates

Tihar is a five-day festival coinciding with Diwali in Nepal. Kukur Tihar is celebrated on the second day of Diwali. This time Tihar will be celebrated from November 13 to November 17. So Kukur Tihar will be observed on November 14, 2020. This is the day of Naraka Chaturdashi in India.

Kukur Tihar Significance

During the Tihar festival, the first day is called Kaag Tihar, which worships the crows. Crows and ravens, believed to be the messengers of the death god Yama, so they are worshipped. People make offerings of grains, seeds, and sweets placed on the roofs or out on the streets.

The second day is called Kukur Tihar which is worship of all dogs. It is also called as Khicha Puja by some. Pets and stray dogs are venerated with tikka and garland. People thanks the dogs for their loyalty, service and companionship. They are given special treats and food on this day. Dogs have a special place in Hinduism, they too are believed to be messengers of Yama and incarnations of the god Bhairava.

The Mahabharata epic also mentions that all five Pandavas are followed by a dog to Svarga (heaven), abode of gods. At the gates, Yudhishthira refuses to enter in without the dog who reveals to be Yama. So a bond has been established between man and dog. Yama, the god of death is said to have two guard dogs who watch over the gates of Naraka.

