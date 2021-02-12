Kumbha Sankranti 2021: The festive event of Kumbha Sankranti is around the corner, and the excitement to celebrate is relatively high. Kumbha Sankranti is a day that symbolises the movement/transition of the Sun from Makar (Aquarius) to Kumbha (Pisces). There are 12 Sankrantis as per the traditional Hindu solar calendar year, and Kumbha Sankranti's occasion is the second last one. There are several rituals, traditions, and festivals associated with the observance of Kumbha Sankranti. If you are searching for more information about Kumbha Sankranti 2021, then you can stop exploring further. At LatestLY, we bring you the latest information about Kumbha Sankranti 2021 – its date, details, auspicious timings, and significance, for you, here.

Kumbha Sankranti 2021 Date

The festival of Kumbha Sankranti is celebrated on the 12th day (Sankranti) in the month of Magha, as per the Hindu Samvat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar year, the event falls in the January-February period. This year, the holy occasion of Kumbha Sankranti will fall on February 12, i.e., Friday.

What is the Auspicious Timing (Shubh Muhurat) of Kumbha Sankranti 2021?

Kumbha Sankranti 2021 Date – Friday, February 12, 2021

Kumbha Sankranti Punya Kala – 12:36 PM to 06:09 PM | Duration – 05 Hrs 34 Mins

Kumbha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala – 04:18 PM to 06:09 PM | Time – 01 Hr 51 Mins

Kumbha Sankranti Moment - 09:27 P

Kumbha Sankranti Rituals

Devotees are advised to take an early morning bath at the sunrise, on the day of Kumbha Sankranti. If they take a dip in the holy river of Ganga, it is considered more auspicious. People are advised to visit temples near their houses or in their surroundings. On the day of Kumbha Sankranti, devotees offer food, charity, and other forms of belongings, while chanting Sun God's prayer. February 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Valentine’s Day, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Vasant Panchami; Know All Important Dates, List of Fasts & International Days for the Month.

Kumbha Sankranti Significance

Kumbha Sankranti is one of the most significant traditional events for the people of the Hindu community. It is said that devotees who sincerely fulfil all Kumbha Sankranti's rituals are blessed immensely with health, wealth, knowledge, and prosperity. It is believed that people are relieved of their past sins. Devotees who dutifully perform all the rituals are blessed with Nirvana. All the sufferings and problems in their lives are removed.

As February 12 nears, we wish you all a very Happy Kumbha Sankranti 2021.

