Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of the African-American culture and is celebrated from December 26 to January 1. The festival begins on the day after Christmas commemoration and usually culminates with a communal feast called Karamu, usually on the sixth day. The celebration of Kwanzaa is an attempt to remember the culture of the non-Christian African American people. Every year, the celebration of Kwanzaa is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the world. Sharing Happy Kwanzaa 2024 wishes, Kwanzaa greetings, Happy Kwanzaa images and wallpapers, Happy Kwanzaa 2024 WhatsApp messages and quotes with family and friends is customary.

The celebration of Kwanzaa was first initiated by activist Maulana Karenga, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West, East, as well as Southeast Africa. The main goal of this celebration was to remember the rich heritage of African culture and preserve it. Kwanzaa celebrations were created in 1966 after the Watts riots - which were motivated by anger at the racist and abusive practices of the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as grievances over employment discrimination, residential segregation, and poverty in LA. Kwanzaa 2024 Start and End Dates: Know History, Significance and Other Details of the Week-Long Celebration of the African-American Culture.

Kwanzaa was originally created as an alternative for Christmas for those who were not Christians. After its creation in California, Kwanzaa spread outside the United States. As we prepare to celebrate Kwanzaa 2024, here are some Happy Kwanzaa 2024 wishes and messages, Kwanzaa greetings, Happy Kwanzaa images and wallpapers that you can share with family and friends.

While the celebration of Kwanzaa originated from the United States, people in other countries like Jamaica, France, Canada and Brazil also mark this observance. We hope that Kwanzaa 2024 brings with it all the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Happy Kwanzaa.

