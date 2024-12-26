Kwanzaa is a week-long cultural celebration observed annually from December 26 to January 1, to celebrate the African-American culture. The annual festival of Kwanzaa culminates in a communal feast called Karamu, usually on the sixth day. The festivities honour African heritage, unity, and culture and were established in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a professor of African Studies, as a way for African Americans to reconnect with their roots. The celebrations draw inspiration from traditional African harvest festivals, where communities gather to celebrate crops, togetherness, and gratitude. Scroll down to know more about the Kwanzaa 2024 date, history and the significance of the annual event. Kwanzaa 2024 Recipes for Traditional Karamu Feast: Delicious Food Items to Celebrate the Holiday.

Kwanzaa 2024 Start and End Dates

Kwanzaa 2024 will start on December 26 and end on January 1, 2025.

Kwanzaa History

The Kwanzaa festival was created by activist Maulana Karenga, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West, East, as well as Southeast Africa. As per historical records, Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966. Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the aftermath of the Watts riots as a non-Christian, specifically to be an African-American holiday. Karenga said his goal was to give black people an alternative to the existing holiday of Christmas and give black people an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society. Kwanzaa Songs for Holiday Season 2024: From ‘Kwanzaa Song’ to ‘Shining Star,’ Dynamic Kwanzaa Songs to Celebrate the Festivities.

According to Karenga, the name Kwanzaa derives from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, meaning ‘first fruits’. First fruits festivals exist in Southern Africa and are celebrated in December/January with the southern solstice.

Kwanzaa Significance

Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday celebrated by millions worldwide in the African community. It brings a cultural message that speaks to the best of what it means to be African and human in the fullest sense. During the week-long festivities, several cultural activities are organised like storytelling, music festivals, and dance forms that highlight African traditions. Additionally, traditional African dishes are shared by people, communities and families as part of Kwanzaa festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).