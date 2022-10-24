Lakshmi Puja 2022 will be conducted on October 24 from 7.26 pm to 8.39 pm. This annual celebration is focused on offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi - the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Kuber. One of the most important parts of Diwali 2022 celebrations, Lakshmi Puja, is celebrated not only by people in their homes but also in companies and business houses. Many people often share Happy Lakshmi Puja 2022 wishes and messages, Lakshmi Puja 2022 greetings, Goddess Lakshmi & Lord Kuber Images and Wallpapers, Lakshmi Puja WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Lakshmi Puja 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Lakshmi Puja is conducted on the main day of Diwali. A common practice in North India, the observance has now spread to other parts of the country. It is believed that on the day of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees. To appease her, devotees clean their homes and decorate them with colourful rangolis, flower garlands and lights. Devotees also observe a stringent fast throughout the day and break it after completing the Lakshmi Puja in the evening.

In addition to this, many businesses also conduct this auspicious puja, seeking the blessings and good luck of Goddess Lakshmi for their businesses to flourish. As we celebrate Lakshmi Puja 2022, here are some Happy Lakshmi Puja 2022 wishes and messages, Lakshmi Puja 2022 greetings, Goddess Lakshmi & Lord Kuber Images and Wallpapers, Lakshmi Puja WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Lakshmi Puja 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

We hope that Lakshmi Puja 2022 fills your life with good luck, happiness and prosperity. Do note that the Lakshmi Puja should be conducted only during Pradosh Kaal. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Lakshmi Puja 2022!

