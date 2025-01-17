Lambodara Sankashti 2025 is celebrated on January 17. This annual commemoration is marked on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi tithi in the month of Magha and is dedicated to celebrating Lord Ganesha. Devotees of the almighty take this opportunity to observe the stringent Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi fast and offer their prayers to the almighty. As we prepare to celebrate Lambodara Sankashti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi, its significance, moonrise timing and rituals. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Date, Moonrise Time and Chaturthi Tithi

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on January 17. The celebration of Chaturthi in both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of every month is seen as an auspicious event. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in Magh month and the Chaturthi Tithi for Lambodara Sankashti 2025 starts from 04:06 AM on January 17 and will go on till 05:30 AM on January 18. The stringent Sankashti fast is broken after moonrise. Moonrise on Sankashti Day for Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 is at 09:34 PM. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Significance and Rituals

Lord Ganehsa is often known as Lambodara as because all the universes (i.e., cosmic eggs; IAST: brahmāṇḍas) of the past, present, and future are present in him. Observing the Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi is therefore believed to help people to find abundance of love, light and happiness by appealing to the almighty. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi celebrations are usually marked by waking up early, having a holy bath and offering prayers to Lord Ganehsa. Preparing various delicacies that are liked by Lord Ganesha - like ukadiche modak, wada, ladoo, etc is also customary on this day.

It is interesting to note that Lambodara is also an avatar of Ganesha, who took this form to eradicate the demon of anger, Krodhasura. The Lambodara avatar of Ganesha is considered to be similar to Shakti. We hope that Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi helps you to fill your life with the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Happy Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi!

