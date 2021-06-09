The occasion of Vat Savitri is here and people of the Hindu community are excited to observe the festive event. The festive day of Vat Savitri sees celebrations across the world, especially by married women. It is said that worshipping the banyan tree on the day of Vat Savitri is considered blissful. Devotees follow several rituals and traditions on the auspicious occasion of Vat Savitri. One of the most followed traditions on the occasion of Vat Savitri is applying traditional and religious Mehendi designs, to mark the celebrations of the day. If you are looking for the newest collection of Vat Savitri Mehendi designs, then you have reached the right place.

On the festive event of Vat Savitri, people worship the banyan tree in high regards, taking it in the context of “Trimurti" of Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma, and Lord Vishnu. Observing Vat Savitri Vrat is another age-old tradition observed on this day. Along with fasting, trying traditional Indian Mehendi designs is another Vat Savitri ritual. At LatestLY, we bring you the most amazing and trending Vat Savitri 2021 Mehendi patterns, which you will love to apply on this holy day.

Women across all age groups, especially married women, apply Arabic, Floral Trail, Indian, Rajasthani among other Mehendi designs, marking the celebrations of the day. If you are searching for the most trending and most searched Vat Savitri 2021 Henna patterns, then look no further, as we have it covered for you.

Several Mehendi designs have made to the market in the last few years. On the occasion of Vat Savitri, women can experiment with Moroccan Mehendi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, lace glove Mehendi styles, easy backhand Mehendi patterns, and so much more.

Not to forget, there are easy DIY video Mehendi patterns, which can be tried on the occasion of Vat Savitri. It may take 5 minutes, 10 minutes, or maybe more, but the satisfaction and joy of making your Mehendi designs on this holy day, is second to none. Here’s a look at the best Vat Savitri Mehendi collections, which you will love to share with your loved ones, and pick one of them for your hands.

Trendy Mehendi Design

Arabic Mehendi Design

Easy Mehendi Design

Simple Floral Mehendi Design

Beautiful Mehendi Design

Check Out Easy DIY Mehendi Design Video Here:

As June 10 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Vat Savitri 2021. Do spend this festive time with your dear and near ones and make them feel special. Do try these trending and latest Vat Savitri 2021 designs, and brighten your day with the grandeur Vat Savitri 2021 festivities.

