Magha Gupta Navratri 2021: As per Hindu customs, there are four Navratris celebrated in a calendar year. The 9-day festival is observed to celebrate the nine different avatars of Goddess Shakti. Magha Gupta Navratri's occasion is observed in the month of Magha and is popularly known as Shishir Navratri. People in the north Indian states –Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh – celebrate Magha Navratri's festival amongst grandeur festivities. If you are searching for more details about the observance of Magha Gupta Navratri 2021, you are at the right place.

we bring you all the information about Magha Gupta Navratri 2021 calendar dates, auspicious timings, rituals, significance, and more, which will help you celebrate the 9-nights festivals

happily.

Magha Gupta Navratri 2021 Dates

The festival of Magha Gupta Navratri is celebrated from the 1st day (Pratipada) to the 9th day (Navami) in the Shukla Paksha (the Moon's waxing phase) in the month of Magha as per the Hindu Samvat calendar. This year, the occasion of Magha Gupta Navratri will begin on February 12, i.e., Friday, and end on February 20, i.e., Saturday.

Magha Gupta Navratri 2021 Calendar: Magha Navratri Timetable, Important Dates & Days

Pratipada February 12- Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja

Dwitiya February 13- Brahmacharini Puja

Tritiya February 14- Chandraghanta Puja

Chaturthi February 15- Kushmanda Puja

Panchami February 16- Skandamata Puja

Sashthi February 17- Katyayani Puja

Saptami February 18- Kaal Ratri Puja

Ashtami February 19- Mahagauri Puja and Sandhi Puja

Navami February 20- Siddhidatri Puja

Dashami February 21- Navratri Parana

What is the Auspicious Timing (Shubh Muhurat) of Magha Gupta Navratri 2021 Puja?

Sunrise: 12 February, 2021 - Friday, 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 12 February, 2021 - Friday, 6:05 p.m

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 12 February, 2021 - Friday, 0:33 a.m.

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 26 February, 2021 - Saturday, 1:00 a.m

Ghatasthapana Muhurat Begins: 12 February, 2021 - Friday, 9:48 a.m.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat Ends: 12 February, 2021 - Friday, 10:47 a.m.

Abhijit Muhurat Time: 12 February, 2021 - Friday, 12:13 pm to 12:18 pm

Magha Gupta Navratri Rituals

There are several rituals that devotees follow on the occasion of Magha Gupta Navratri 2021. People are told to wake up early in the morning and take an early bath during sunrise. They should visit temples and offer charity to the people. After completing the morning chores, they should clean the places of worship at their homes. In their temple, devotees should place an idol of Goddess Durga on a (new) red cloth, and is showered with rice, vermillion, fresh fruits and flowers, and other holy offerings. Some people even offer new clothes, sari, and bangles to the deity of Durga.

The following rituals take place on all the nine days of Navratri. Some people also observe fasting, i.e., Magha Gupta Navratri, in these nine days, while others observe partial fasting. It is believed that chanting Goddess Durga's name is highly auspicious in this period. People recite Durga Mantra for 108 times for the Goddess's blessings.

Magha Gupta Navratri Significance

The festive occasion of Magha Gupta Navratri is one of the significant festivals for the Hindu community. For people who dutifully pray to Goddess Durga or Shakti in the period of Magha Gupta Navratri, they are blessed with immense health, knowledge, wealth, and prosperity.

It is said that Goddess Shakti is a remover of obstacles and distress. If all the Magha Gupta Navratri rituals and traditions are performed sincerely for the nine days, the Goddess protects all her devotees from all the ills and blesses them whole-heartedly.

