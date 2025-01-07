Prayagraj, January 7: Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is weaving a powerful narrative of environmental protection alongside culture and spirituality. On January 31, the city will host Green Mahakumbh, bringing together more than 1,000 environmental and water conservation workers from across the country. This unique event is part of the Gyan Mahakumbh - 2081 series, organized by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as its chief patron.

As part of the Green Mahakumbh, a national-level discussion will focus on issues related to nature, environment, water, and cleanliness. Experts will share their insights and experiences on maintaining the balance of five elements of nature and addressing the challenges they face. Additionally, discussions will explore ways to raise awareness among Mahakumbh visitors about environmental protection and cleanliness, as well as the campaigns being undertaken to promote these efforts. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

Environmental activist Ram Babu Tiwari shared that preparations for Green Mahakumbh are in full swing. "Environmental and nature conservation activists and experts from across the country will participate. There will also be in-depth discussions on how to engage devotees attending the Mahakumbh in the environmental protection and cleanliness campaigns," he said. Maha Kumbh, world's largest spiritual congregation, is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 33 Lakh Users From 183 Countries Visit Official Website of Mahakumbh https://kumbh.gov.in.

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers--to take the holy dip.

