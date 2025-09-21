Mahalaya 2025 ushers in Durga Puja, the most-awaited festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, is a festival celebrated by people of the Hindu community. On Durga Puja, Goddess Durga is worshipped. Mahalaya 2025 falls on Sunday, September 21. The festival of Durga Puja is celebrated in the Ashvin month. Durgotsava is a five-day festivity that includes six days — Panchami, Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami. According to religious beliefs, Durga Puja, including Chandi Path, should begin on the next day of Mahalaya Amavasya. Mahalaya, the most important day of Pitru Paksha, when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, is not considered good for starting any auspicious work. It is said that this festival exemplifies the victory of good over evil, as Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. Here's everything you need to know about the Durga Puja 2025 calendar, its significance, rituals and Puja Tithi. Mahalaya 2025 Live Streaming Date and Time: Hear Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahishasura Mardini on AIR FM Rainbow and Watch Durga Puja Mahalaya Live Telecast on Zee Bangla, Star Jalsha and Other YouTube Channels.

The first day of the Durga Puja festival is known as Mahalaya. As per religious beliefs, on the day of the Mahalaya, there was a clash between the demons and devas (demigods). Many saints and devas (demi-gods) were killed in this clash. In 2025, Durga Puja will begin on Saturday, September 27 and end on Thursday, October 2. From Mahalaya rituals to Durga Puja dates, tithi, history and significance, know everything about Durgotsava 2025 as devotees prepare to celebrate the victory of good over evil with devotion, prayers and festive spirit.

Durga Puja 2025 Calendar and Puja Tithi

Durga Puja 2025 Day 1: September 27 (Maha Panchami) - Bilva Nimantran

Durga Puja 2025 Day 2: September 28 (Maha Shashthi) - Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

Durga Puja 2025 Day 3: September 29 (Maha Saptami)- Durga Saptami, Kolabou Puja

Durga Puja 2025 Day 4: September 30 (Maha Ashtami) - Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja

Durga Puja 2025 Day 5: October 1 (Nabami) - Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa

Durga Puja 2025 Day 6: October 2, Wednesday (Dashami) - Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

Significance of Durga Puja

Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Manipur, Bihar and Jharkhand. The festival is also celebrated in other parts of the country, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab. Traditionally, Durga Puja begins on the sixth day (Shashthi), as Goddess Durga came onto Earth on this day. The festival is one of the most important ones in the Hindu community, and it is celebrated over a span of five days. On the sixth day, or Shashti, a ritual of Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambh, Akaal Bodhan, Amantran, and Adhivas has to be followed.

On the day of Maha Saptami, Navpatrika and Kolabou Pooja are performed, and on the day of Maha Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Pooja and Sandhi Pooja are performed. On the day of Maha Navami, Durga Balidan and Navami Havan is done. In the end, Vijayadashami and Sindoor festival is celebrated on the day of Dashmi Durga Visarjan.

It is believed that during the time of Durga Puja, Goddess Durga, along with Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya, came to reside on Earth and bless the devotees. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Durga comes to Earth on the first day of Devi Paksha, starting on the next day of Mahalaya Amavasya during Pitru Paksha. The Goddess then departs on Durga Visarjan day.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

