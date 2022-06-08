Mahesh Navami holds a very special significance in Hinduism. This holy day is dedicated to Lord Bholenath aka, Shankar and Maa Parvati. According to the Hindu calendar, the Navami of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month is called Mahesh Navami. It is believed that by worshipping Bholenath and Mata Parvati duly on this day, all the wishes are fulfilled. This year Mahesh Navami will be observed on June 9. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Shankar and Maa Parvati on the day of Mahesh Navami fulfils all the wishes of the devotees. On this day, devotees are believed to be freed from sins by the grace of Lord Shiva. And if you plan on celebrating this festival, we have for you all the important information related to Mahesh Navami. Ganga Dussehra 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Puja Vidhi to History, Everything You Need To Know About Gangavataran or Ganga Dashara.

Mahesh Navami Subh Muhurat 2022

The Navami date of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month will start from 08.20 am on June 08, which will continue till 08.21 am on June 9. According to Udaya Tithi, Mahesh Navami will be celebrated on 08 June.

Start of Navami date of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month: 8.30 am on Wednesday, June 8.

End of Navami Tithi: Thursday, June 9, till 08.21 in the morning

According to Udaya Tithi, Mahesh Navami will be celebrated on 09 June.

Mahesh Navami Puja Vidhi

On the day of Mahesh Navami, wake up early in the morning and take bath.

After taking bath, light a lamp in the temple of the house.

Perform Abhishek of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati with Ganga water.

Worship Lord Ganesha because he is worshipped before any auspicious work.

Offer flowers to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati.

Offer bhog to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati and perform aarti. Keep in mind that only sattvik things are offered to God.

Significance of Mahesh Navami

According to mythology, Lord Shiva appeared on this day, hence this day is also known as Mahesh Jayanti. Mahesh is the name of Lord Shiva who is worshipped along with Maa Parvati with complete rituals. By doing this all the wishes of the devotee are fulfilled. It is believed that on this day devotees get freedom from all kinds of sins by the grace of Lord Shiva.

