Makar Sankranti, as the name suggests, is the annual celebration of the Sankranti festival in the Hindu month of Makar. Also celebrated as Magha in Punjab and Pongal in South India, Makar Sankranti 2022 will be commemorated on January 14. This festival marks the day that the sun transitions into the Capricorn. The celebration of Makar Sankranti is especially grand in Maharashtra and is dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun. As we prepare to celebrate Makar Sankranti 2022, here is everything you need to know about the festival, the significance of Makar Sankranti, Makar Sankranti 2022 celebrations and more.

When is Makar Sankranti 2022?

Makar Sankranti 2022 will be celebrated on January 14. Usually, the celebration of Makar Sankranti always falls on the same day in the Gregorian calendar. Occasionally, when there is a leap year, the Makar Sankranti date may be moved to January 15. The Makar Sankranti Time for this year is 2.43 pm. The time between Makar Sankranti and 40 Ghatis is said to be auspicious for various good deeds. This duration is also known as Punya Kaal.

Makar Sankranti Punya Kala - 02:43 PM to 06:21 PM

Duration - 03 Hours 38 Mins

Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 02:43 PM to 04:34 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 51 Mins

Celebration of Makar Sankranti

There are various elements to the celebration of Makar Sankranti. From preparing delicious til gul (a unique sweet dish made of til or sesame and jaggery), to dressing up in new and colourful clothes and offering prayers to the Surya God, people indulge in various activities on the occasion of Sankranti. In Maharashtra, people often distribute til gud to their neighbours and friends and say the verse - "Til Gur Kaa, God God bola" (Eat the sweet and speak sweet).

We hope that this Makar Sankranti brings with it all the happiness and peace that the world needs and deserves. Happy Sankranti 2022!

