The Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima, also known as Fatimiyya, are days in which Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Fatimah, daughter of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. It is a bank holiday in Iran and is observed on the Islamic month pf Jumada al-Thani, also known as Jumada al-Akhirah. Hazrat Fatimah, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is revered by Shia Muslims for her piety, courage, and devotion to Islam. Her martyrdom is observed during a period of mourning, characterised by spiritual gatherings, recitation of elegies, and recounting her life and sacrifices. Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima 2024 falls on 13 Jumada al-Akhirah of Islamic calendar, which in Gregorian calendar falls on December 14 or December 16, depending when the Jumada al-Akhirah month started in a particular region. In Iran, the day is marked by public mourning and special programs at mosques and religious centers.

In particular, Fatimiyya is the window between the two possible dates for her death, that is, from 13 Jumada al-Awwal to 3 Jumada al-Thani. Fatimiyya is a period is a total of six days, three days in the month of Jamadi al-Awal and three days in the month of Jumada al-Thani. Instead of three, some Shia Muslims mourn for ten days. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima 2024 Date

Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima 2024 falls on 13 Jumada al-Akhirah, which in Gregorian calendar falls on December 14 or December 16, depending when the Jumada al-Akhirah month started in a particular region.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Significance

Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima is observed by Shia Muslims around the world to mourn the death of the daughter of Prophet Muhammad. The day is considered a tragic event as her death is believed to have occurred shortly after the passing of her father. It is observed with mourning where Shia Muslims gather to remember her life, virtues, and the suffering she endured. As per records, Fatima died in 11/632, within six months of Prophet Muhammad's death.

According to Shia and Sunni sources, she was 18 or 27 years old at that time. The exact date of her death is uncertain but the Shia commonly commemorates her death on 13 Jumada II. Apart from Iran and Iraq, Fatimiyya is also observed in other countries, including India, Pakistan, Australia, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan. There are also events organised in Europe by the Islamic Centre of Hamburg in Germany, the Islamic Centre of England, and others in Sweden and elsewhere.

