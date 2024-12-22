Kalashtami, which is also known as Kala Ashtami, is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. On the day of Kalashtami, devotees of Lord Bhairav keep fast and worship the deity on all Kalashtami days in the year. Lord Kala Bhairava is believed to be the guardian of time and the remover of fear and obstacles. The last Kalashtami of 2024 in December falls on Sunday, December 22. This time, the Krishna Ashtami in the month of Pausha falls on December 22 and end the next day. The tithi will begin at 02:31 PM on December 22 and end at 05:07 PM the next day, i.e. on December 23. Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates For December 2024.

The day of Masik Kalashtami holds great significance for the followers of Lord Shiva and Lord Bhairav and the day is marked with full devotion. Devotees pray to him for relief from sins, protection, and spiritual progress. One of the most significant Kalashtami, Kalabhairav Jayanti is also known as Bhairav Ashtami. In this article, let’s know more about the last Masik Kalashtami 2024 date in December, puja vidhi, Kalashtami tithi, rituals and significance of the day dedicated to Lord Kala Bhairava.

Masik Kalashtami 2024 Date in December

Masik Kalashtami 2024 in December falls on December 22.

Masik Kalashtami 2024 Tithi

Masik Kalashtami tithi will begin at 02:31 PM on December 22 and end at 05:07 PM the next day, i.e. on December 23.

Masik Kalashtami Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Kalashtami is an auspicious Hindu occasion and on this day, devotees perform specific rituals on to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

On the day of Kalashtami, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take an early bath and wear clean clothes.

Many devotees observe a fast throughout the day and break it after sunset.

They should perform a special puja for Lord Kaal Bhairav to get his blessings and seek forgiveness for all the sins.

Devotees should offer fruits, flowers, incense, oil lamps, and sweets to the deity. Some may offer Til, known as sesame seeds and mustard oil, which are considered dear to Lord Bhairava.

It is said that the one who observes Kalashtami Vrat is blessed with prosperity, happiness and success in life.

On this day, devotees should recite Kaal Bhairav Katha and chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva. Also, in the evening, visit Lord Kaal Bhairav’s temple and offer a special prayer.

Masik Kalashtami Significance

Masik Kalashtami is an auspicious and important day for devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Kala Bhairava. This day holds great significance as it is believed that Lord Shiva appeared in form of Bhairav on this day. It is said that observing a fast on this day helps ward off negative influences, evil spirits, and bad luck. The significance of Kalashtami is mentioned in ‘Aditya Purana’. It is said that the main deity to be worshipped on Kalashtami is Lord Kaal Bhairav, who is the avatar of Lord Shiva. In Hindu mythology, ‘Kaal’ means time and ‘Bhairav’ refers to ‘the manifestation of Shiva. Therefore, Kaal Bhairav is also called the ‘God of Time’.

