Maundy Thursday is the fifth day of the Holy Week. Maundy Thursday 2024 will be marked on March 28 and will be an integral observance for practising Christians across the world. This annual observance marks the Washing of the Feet (Maundy) and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the canonical gospels and is an important and sombre observance that leads to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. As we prepare to mark Maundy Thursday 2024, people often share Maundy Thursday 2024 Quotes and Sayings, Holy Thursday greetings, Maundy Thursday images and wallpapers, Holy Thursday 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The word "Maundy" is derived from the Latin word mandatum, or commandment. It reflects Jesus' words: "I give you a new commandment." Each day of the Holy Week captures key events and stories from Jesus Christ's last few days in Jerusalem before his crucifixion on Good Friday. On the day of Maundy Thursday, it is believed that The Last Supper was held. It is considered the final meal that, in the Gospel accounts, Jesus shared with his apostles in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. Holy Week 2024 Sayings, Quotes, Bible Verses, Wallpapers, and HD Images To Send To Your Loved Ones.

The observances of Maundy Thursday usually include special church services that capture the stories of the Last Supper and the betrayal that led to Jesus Christ's crucifixion. As we prepare to observe Maundy Thursday 2024, here are some Maundy Thursday 2024 Quotes and Sayings, Holy Thursday greetings, Maundy Thursday images and wallpapers, Holy Thursday 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Maundy Thursday 2024 Images & Holy Thursday HD Wallpapers

Maundy Thursday (File Image)

