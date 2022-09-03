Merchant Navy Day is observed every year on September 3rd. It was coined by King George V to recognise the sacrifice of merchant seafarers in World War 1. As you observe Merchant Navy Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Merchant Navy Day 2022 images, Happy Merchant Navy Day wallpapers, Merchant Navy Day quotes and messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day. Merchant Navy Day 2022: Date, History, Significance and More About the Day Marked in Recognition of Merchant Seafarers’ Sacrifices During World War II.

Merchant Navy Day commemorates an event in 1939 during World War II when the first UK merchant ship, “SS Athenia”, was torpedoed and sunk by Germany with the loss of over 120 passengers and crew. This day raises public awareness of the country’s dependence on merchant seafarers. Merchant Navy is essential in carrying service members and their supplies overseas during wartime. It kept Britain afloat during both world wars and is now responsible for delivering more than 90 percent of the UK’s imports and export. During World War I, more than 14000 people died, and during World War II, more than 30.000 died. Merchant Navy Day 2022 Greetings: Inspirational Quotes, WhatsApp Messages & HD Wallpapers To Commemorate the Sacrifice of Merchant Seafarers on This Day.

Merchant Navy Day is an opportunity for all to honour the men and women of the merchant seafarers for their service and sacrifice. Here are HD Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family as the greetings of Merchant Navy Day 2022.

Merchant Navy Day 2022 Images

Happy Merchant Navy Day 2022 (File Image)

Merchant Navy Day 2022 Photos

Merchant Navy Day 2022 (File Image)

Merchant Navy Day 2022 Wallpapers

Merchant Navy Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Merchant Navy Day 2022 Greetings

Messages for Merchant Navy Day 2022 (File Image)

Merchant Navy Day 2022 Messages

Merchant Navy Day Quotes (File Image)

On this day, Red Ensign is flown. It is the flag of the British Merchant Navy and was nicknamed Red Duster. Merchant Navy was necessary for Britain’s survival, with all of Britain’s oil arriving by sea, half of its food, and most of its raw materials. It played a crucial role during the Battle of Atlantic. They had a higher proportional death rate than any British armed forces during the Second World War. Here are HD Images and Wallpapers you can download and send to one and all as greetings for Merchant Navy Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Merchant Navy Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).