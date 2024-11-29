State Inauguration Day in Nagaland is an annual event that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in the northeastern state on December 1. The annual event marks the day in 1963 when Nagaland became the 16th state of India. It is a significant event for the people of Nagaland, marking their unique cultural identity and political history. Nagaland was formally inaugurated on December 1, 1963, as the 16th state of the Indian Union, and a democratically elected government took office in 1964. Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More – Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

The iconic day is marked by official ceremonies, parades, and cultural programs held in the state capital, Kohima, and other districts. As we celebrate State Inauguration Day in Nagaland 2024, let’s know more about State Inauguration Day in Nagaland 2024 date, history and the significance of the annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Nagaland Statehood Day 2024 Date

State Inauguration Day in Nagaland 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, December 1.

Nagaland Statehood Day History

Nagaland was carved out from the Naga Hills District of Assam and the Tuensang Frontier Division. The creation of the state was a result of long-standing demands for recognition of the distinct identity of the Naga people. On December 1, 1963, Nagaland was officially inaugurated as a full-fledged state of India, by then-President of India, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan with the first Chief Minister of Nagaland being P. Shilu Ao.

Nagaland Statehood Day Significance

State Inauguration Day in Nagaland holds great importance its people as it highlights its legacy, cultural heritage and history of the state. It is a proud moment for the people of Nagaland, celebrating their history, culture, and achievements as a state. On this day, traditional Naga dances, music, and exhibitions are held to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Nagaland is home to several tribes, each with its distinct language, culture, and traditions. Statehood Day serves as a reminder of their unity as a single political entity. Various tribes participate in showcasing their unique customs and traditions.

