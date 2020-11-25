National Day of Mourning is marked every year on the fourth Thursday of November. This date coincides with the celebration of Thanksgiving, which is a very fun and jovial festival of family togetherness. But on the same day, The National Day of Mourning is marked by Native Americans to remember the unjust treatment they were served since they inhabited in Plymouth. Ahead of the National Day of Mourning, we tell you more of its history and significance, and why are these protests held. Thanksgiving 2020: Did You Know the 1st Thanksgiving Was Celebrated in 1621? Know Interesting Facts and Historical Events Related to the Observance.

National Day of Mourning Date

The National Day of Mourning is marked every year on Thanksgiving day. So this year, it will be observed on November 26, 2020 this year, the last Thursday of this month.

History and Significance

National Day of Mourning has been marked since the 1970s. People gather at noon on Cole's Hill in Plymouth to commemorate this day. It is observed by Native Americans of New England. Pligrims landed in Plymouth and establishes their first colonies in 1620. But it is celebrated as a brutal reminder of their struggles, some being theft of their Native lands, assualt on their culture and killing of millions of their people.

National Day of Mourning is a reminder of this democide and continued suffering of the Native people. Participants honour their ancestors, remember their struggles to survival and mark it in mourning. It is a day to educate the present generation about the Native American history and activism. The United American Indians of New England (UAINE)is the main organisation behind these protests. This day also aims at educating Americans about the history of Thanksgiving. The UAINE aims to tackle problems like racism, struggles of speaking in schools and colleges, bigotry, class system among many other problems. "It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection as well as a protest of the racism and oppression which Native Americans continue to experience," as per the organisation.

