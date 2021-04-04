Journalists and newspersons are an integral part of the foundation of a just, reliable and equal society. They are the voices that highlight what is wrong, day in and day out, they are the ones uncovering truths across the world and striving to ensure that justice is delivered time and again. To celebrate the strong history of the role of journalists and newspersons in making our world a better place and to thank them for all that they do, April 4 is celebrated as National Hug A Newsperson Day in the United States. As we prepare to celebrate National Hug A Newsperson Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate National Hug A Newsperson Day and where the celebration actually started.

When is National Hug A Newsperson Day 2021?

As mentioned before, National Hug A Newsperson Day is celebrated on April 4 every year. The celebration is mainly observed across the United States and aims at thanking those who work in the news industry.

The History behind National Hug A Newsperson Day celebration

While the origin of the National Hug A Newsperson Day celebration is still unclear, this day was initially observed as National Hug A Newsman Day. The celebration of this day can be traced back at least to 1998, according to some reports. The name was later changed to be more inclusive since the field of journalism and news is extremely diverse.

How to celebrate National Hug A Newsperson Day?

The traditional way of celebrating National Hug A Newsperson Day was to give a hug to the local journalists and news people who strive day and night to highlight issues in the community and also share heart-warming stories of the neighbourhood that puts a smile on our face. However, in current times while giving our real hugs may not be possible, a conveyance of your gratitude towards these newspeople as well as sharing virtual wishes and hugs is a brilliant way of celebrating this day.

Journalists and news people jump various hoops and go above and beyond to bring the most important news as well as the most entertaining or hopeful stories from across the world. However, the recognition and celebration that they get for their contribution to the world is fairly minimal. The celebration of National Hug A Newsperson Day aims to change just that. Here’s hoping that you recognise and celebrate a trusted voice this National Hug A Newsperson Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2021 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).