National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year to observe the birth anniversary of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Mathematics as a subject is very difficult for many people. Some people love lengthy calculations, while others hate to spend time playing with the numbers. Srinivasa Ramanujan solved many unsolvable equations and presented significant mathematical analysis and therefore was considered a gifted mathematician. As you celebrate National Mathematics Day 2022, we at LatestLY compiled some funny memes and hilarious jokes about maths for everyone who shares a love-hate relationship with the subject and for everyone who can appreciate it. National Mathematics Day 2022 Date in India: Know History And Significance Of The Day That Marks The Birth Anniversary Of Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Srinivasa Ramanujan was one the greatest mathematician at the national and global levels. He made various golden achievements in the field of mathematics; this day is about raising awareness about his achievements. He has made many contributions to the theory of numbers and mathematical functions. With his numerous contributions, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh marked this day as a tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan in 2012. Here are some National Mathematics Day 2022 funny memes and hilarious jokes for everyone who shares a love-hate relationship with the subject. World Maths Day 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes: Hilarious Posts Both Math Lovers and Haters Will Share Online.

National Mathematics Day 2022 Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathematician (@ganit_vala)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarcasm Boy🚶🏻‍♂️ (@yoursarcasmboy)

True Story!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quotes forever ❤️‍🩹💫 (@thesarcastic_dev)

What A Beautiful Day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by entertainment hub (@___entertainment_hub)

Too Many Problems...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aondo Terungwa (@aondoh_)

Various mathematical events are held in schools and colleges on this day. In 2017, Ramanujan Math Park was opened in Kuppam, Chittor, Andhra Pradesh. Ramanujan was noticed in Chennai mathematician’s circle. In 1912, Ramaswamy Iyer, founder of the Indian Mathematical Society, helped him get a clerk position at the Madras Port Trust. He received a breakthrough in 1913 when Cambridge-based GH Hardy called him to London after being impressed by Ramanujan’s theorems. Wishing everyone a Happy National Mathematics Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).