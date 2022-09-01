National Nutrition Week is observed every year in India from September 1 to September 7. This week creates awareness about good nutrition and health. It is observed annually to make people understand the importance of healthy eating habits to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It was started in March 1975 in the United States by members of the American Dietetic Association, which is now known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. As you celebrate National Nutrition Week 2022, we at LatestLY have curated awesome quotes on nutrition with fun tips and anecdotes that you can download and share with all your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, wishes, HD images, wallpapers and SMS. National Lemon Juice Day 2022 in the United States: From Hydration to Being an Alternative to Sugary Drinks, Know All About the Health Benefits of This Citrus Drink

This week was initially started with a perspective to raise public awareness about the value of good nutrition in life and also to promote the profession of dietitians among the people as they were often neglected. It received a great response and instead of a week, it was celebrated for a month. Here are amazing National Nutrition Week 2022 quotes that you can download and send to your family and friends as WhatsApp messages, wishes, HD images, wallpapers and SMS.

Happy National Nutrition Week 2022 Awesome Quotes

National Nutrition Week 2022 Quote by Jack LaLanne (File Image)

National Nutrition Week 2022 Quote Reads: "Exercise Is King. Nutrition Is Queen. Put Them Together and You’ve Got a Kingdom." – Jack LaLanne

Eat Intelligently!

National Nutrition Week 2022 Quotes (File Image)

National Nutrition Week 2022 Quote Reads: “To Eat Is a Necessity, but To Eat Intelligently Is an Art.” – Francois De La Rochefoucauld

Heal Your Body This National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week 2022 Awesome Quotes (File Image)

National Nutrition Week 2022 Quote Reads: “The Human Body Heals Itself and Nutrition Provides the Resources To Accomplish the Task.” – Roger Williams

Nutrition Is the Only Remedy

National Nutrition Week 2022 Quotes & Messages (File Image)

National Nutrition Week 2022 Quote Reads: “Nutrition Is the Only Remedy That Can Bring Full Recovery and Can Be Used With Any Treatment. Remember, Food Is Our Best Medicine!” – Bernard Jensen

Remember the Importance of Nutrition

Happy National Nutrition Week 2022 Quotes (File Image)

National Nutrition Week 2022 Quote Reads: “Remember That Nutrition Is 90%; Exercise Is 10%.” – Vince Gironda

In India, the National Nutrition Week campaign was launched for the first time in 1982. Since then, the Indian government has launched various schemes and programmes for the elimination of malnutrition and lack of nutrition among Indians. During this week, various events are organised to raise awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Share these quotes to raise awareness about this week. Wishing everyone a very Happy National Nutrition Week 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).