National POW Day or MIA Recognition Day is an important observance that helps people of the United States to remember those who were prisoners of war (POWs) and those still missing in action (MIA) from the Vietnam War. National POW Day 2025 will be marked on September 19 and is sure to be marked by remembering the people who were missing in action during the Vietnam War. This solemn day pays tribute to their courage, resilience and the families who continue to wait for answers. As we celebrate National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National POW Day and its importance. September 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

When is National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2025?

The celebration of National POW Day or MIA Recognition Day will be marked on September 19. The commemoration is marked on the third Friday in the month of September and is marked with a lot of respect and remorse.

Significance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day

The commemoration of National POW Day or MIA Recognition Day is an important day that recognises the impacts of the Vietnam War and the sheer number of people who were imprisoned or disappeared during the time. The POW-MIA flag is usually flown on this day, which was first recognised on August 10, 1990. The flag is traditionally flown below the United States flag in honour of those who went out to the war and for the families that did not receive the closure they deserve.

We hope that the observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day helps you to honour and remember the people who were missing in action and prisoners of war during the Vietnam War. It is important to remember that National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day is different and separate from National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

