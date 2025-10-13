Washington, DC, October 13: The United States will observe Columbus Day 2025 on Monday, October 13, marking the federal holiday that commemorates Italian explorer Christopher Columbus’s arrival in the Americas in 1492. While the day honours Columbus’s historic voyages and contributions to exploration, many communities also observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day to recognise the history and culture of Native Americans. The holiday is widely celebrated across the country, especially by Italian-American communities, and is a day off for federal and state employees.

Columbus Day impacts various services and businesses nationwide, with government offices, schools, and postal services generally closing for the day. While some operations pause, many retail outlets, restaurants, and essential services continue functioning, though schedules may vary. Citizens are encouraged to plan ahead for banking, mailing, and travel needs. Scroll below to know what will remain open or closed on October 13. Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2025: Date and Significance of Celebrating Native American History and Culture.

Will Schools and Colleges Remain Open on Columbus Day?

Most public schools and colleges across the United States will remain closed on Columbus Day, although closures can vary by district. It is recommended that parents and students check their local school calendars for specific schedules, as some private institutions may remain open or follow modified hours.

Will Banks in the US Remain Open or Closed on Columbus Day?

Most major banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, will be closed on Columbus Day, as the Federal Reserve observes the holiday. ATMs and online banking services will remain operational, and a few select branches, such as some Chase locations, may offer limited in-person services. Patriot Day 2025: Is Patriot Day a Holiday? Are Banks and Schools Open in US on September 11? All You Need To Know.

Will the US Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Columbus Day?

The US stock market, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ, will remain open on Columbus Day 2025. However, the bond market will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Federal and most state government offices, post offices, public libraries, and courts will remain closed, while UPS and FedEx continue operations, though FedEx may have modified services. Most retail stores, grocery chains, restaurants, and liquor stores will remain open, but hours may vary. Public transit may operate on a holiday schedule, garbage collection depends on local authorities, and many museums and national parks will be open, often with free or special entry.

