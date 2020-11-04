National Redhead Day is celebrated on November 5 celebrating beautiful red locks of hair. Often men and women with red hair are considered hot-tempered but the day celebrates them and the naturally occurred coloured hair. The day was started by two sisters with ginger hair to empower redheads to embrace and rock those red tresses! In August 2015, Stephanie and Adrienne Vendetti the co-founders of the webpage 'How to be a Redhead' began the observance. They started it after noticing a rise in bullying of people with red hair, with days like 'Kick a Ginger Day' being posted online. With all the negativity around, they decided to create their own day to counteract with something positivity. They wanted a day to empower redheads and to encourage them to love their hair. The observance is also known as National Love Your Red Hair Day! 'Naked Hair' Becomes New Instagram Trend Among Women With Curly Hair, Initiates Natural Hair Movement (See Pictures)

Stephanie Vendetti said ''most of all, it's a reminder for women everywhere, redhead or not, to love their unique qualities." Red hair occurs naturally in roughly one to two percent of the population, with many of them in Northern or Northwestern Europe. They are often portrayed as people with fiery personality ruled by passion. In 2005, a Redhead Day festival was launched in The Netherlands, which brought redheads from around 80 countries.

Various lectures, workshops and demonstrations aimed at red-haired people are held. People often attend these events wearing red clothes. Every year, the day is celebrated by following different events which are attended by thousands of redheads from different countries. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy National Redhead Day!

