Colour Blind People May Soon Be Able to Get Driving Licence, Government Preparing Draft to Streamline Rules

Representational Image (Photo Credits: @BelHarPolice/ Twitter)

New Delhi, March 13: People with colour blindness in India may soon be able to obtain licence for driving private vehicles. People with "mild or moderate colour vision deficiency" may also get licence to drive commercial vehicles too. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is likely to lift currently-existing restrictions after a panel of ophthalmologists from AIIMS gave its recommendations on this issue, Times of India reported on Friday. Aadhaar Verification For Driving Licence Not Required, List of Documents Needed to Get DL.

The panel, in its report, suggested the government to do away with colour blindness test to issue licence for driving private vehicles. It also suggested that the LEDs of traffic lights can be made more colour blind people-friendly as per the International Commission on Illumination. In its report, the panel cited international studies to make a point that those with colour deficiency can recognise traffic lights and signs. How to Save Driving Licence And Other Essential Documents on Digilocker.

Ancillary clues such as luminance, position and pattern can help a colour-deficient driver in recognising traffic signals and signs, said the panel. "It is a good step. It will not pose any challenge to road safety. If the applicants pass the practical driving test, which is becoming more automated, there should be no issue. This will also shut another door for corruption," Anil Chikkara of Delhi’s transport department was quoted as saying.

If the government decided to implement the recommendations, it will also issue guidelines to states on how to have uniform luminance, position and pattern of traffic lights and signals. About 8 percent of males and 0.4 percent of females in India are suffering from colour blindness.