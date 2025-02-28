Every year, National Science Day in India is celebrated on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman on February 28, 1928. For this discovery, Sir C.V. Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Indian scientist to receive the prestigious award in the scientific field. The occasion of National Science Day is marked by numerous events conducted by institutions such as schools and colleges. National Science Day: 7 Interesting Facts About Indian Physicist CV Raman, The Man Behind ‘Raman Effect’.

This annual event highlights the importance of science and its applications in daily life. In this article, let's know more about National Science Day in India 2025 date and the significance of this annual event that honours and celebrates the discovery of Sir CV Raman.

National Science Day 2025 Date

National Science Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 28.

National Science Day History

In 1986, the National Council for our nation and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Government of India to designate February 28 as National Science Day. Since then, event is now celebrated all across India in schools, colleges, universities and other academic, scientific, technical, medical and research institutions.

On the first National Science Day on February in 1987, the NCSTC announced the institution of the National Science Popularization Awards for recognising outstanding efforts in the area of science and communication. It is marked as a dawn of new generation.

National Science Day Significance

National Science Day is celebrated to spread a message about the importance of science used in the daily life of the people. The annual event encourages scientific temperament among students and the general public. Various institutions, schools, and colleges organize seminars, exhibitions, and lectures to promote science awareness. The day is celebrated to discuss all the issues and implement new technologies for the development in the field of science.

