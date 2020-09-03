National Wildlife Day is observed on September 4 to encourage the awareness of the species around us. This National Day focuses on making people aware of endangered species, preservation, and conservation efforts around the world. Zoos and marine sanctuaries also participate in related events. You can celebrate the day by talking about the needs of endangered species and how conservation efforts work. You can also go on a wildlife walk and learn about the animals near you. Wildlife not just exists in the forest but in the city limits too. It is for us as humans to make a place for them, which they can call their home. World Wildlife Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughts on Wildlife Habitat And Its Conservation That is Essential For Better Future.

Talking about the observance, Mickey Ollson, Director & Founder of Wildlife World says, "It’s my hope that through education and awareness, we can work together in the fight for the rhino’s survival—to guarantee a viable genetic population and ensure that no more rhino species go extinct. If the persecution of this species continues, we will likely see the rhino go extinct within our lifetime." Wildlife is everywhere including our rivers, lakes and oceans. It is important to understand how we as individuals impact the habitats where animals can survive.

Poaching, habitat loss, man-wild conflict are some of the issues that the wildlife is facing today and hence it is important to take steps that will give them a better future. On National Wildlife Day 2020, you can spread awareness about the observance by posting pictures of magnificent wild animals along with some cool facts about them. Don't forget to share it with hashtag #NationalWildlifeDay.

