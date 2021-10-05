Navratri 2021 starts on October 7, Wednesday. It is one of the liveliest festivals in India. From fasting to feasting on the dandiya nights, this festival has its own charm. The nine days festival observes the worshipping of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Here's a bunch of Happy Navratri 2021 wishes, Happy Sharad Navratri greetings, Navratri images, Happy Sharad Navratri 2021 HD wallpapers, Maa Durga photos, Jai Mata Di pics, WhatsApp status, and a lot more to exchange it with your family and friends.

During Navratri, devotees fast for nine days. Some eat only fruits throughout the day while others eat fast-specific foods. The people who don’t fast, refrain from having non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Onions and garlic are also avoided during this time. People who observe this festival with each other by sending messages related to Maa Durga. We at LatestLY, have bought together a variety of Maa Durga messages that you can send to your relatives and friends on this day. Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Choicest Blessings of Maa Durga Bring Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Wealth, Prosperity and Harmony to Your Life. Happy Navratri 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Navratri Means 9 Nights of Devotion. Spirituality. Celebrations. Music. Dance. Garba. Stuti. Hope the Divine Blessings of Maa Always Be With You. Happy Navratri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Feast and Have Fun, the Dandiya Raas Has Begun, Maa Is Blessing Us Through a Very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Troubles Burst Away Like the Fireworks and Your Happiness Multiply Ten Times! Happy Navratri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: An Auspicious Day To Start With Any Good Work, May This Day Clear All Hurdles of Your Life, and Start a New Era of Well-Being. Happy Navratri!

In many states, Dandiya and Garba nights are organised during Navratri wherein people come together, sing and dance as they celebrate the festival. On the eighth (Ashtami) and ninth (Navmi) day of the Navratri, devotees offer typical bhog Puri, chhole and halwa which is considered as a way of paying gratitude to the supreme Goddess. You can send Navratri messages to your family with our collection of WhatsApp messages and SMS.

According to Hindu mythology, Navratri is celebrated two or four times a year. The one that falls in the autumn season is known as the Sharada Navratri. This is the most celebrated one amongst them all. The tenth day is known as Vijay Dashmi or Dussehra which is celebrated by the burning of an effigy of Ravana that signifies the victory of good over evil. As you celebrate the nine days festival of fasting and dancing on the dandiya nights, we help you with these messages to send on the day to wish your loved ones. Happy Navratri 2021 everyone!

