Navratri colours – a unique tradition that started as a marketing gimmick but continued to be adapted as a ritual in India. Each year, women eagerly wait for the Sharad Navratri festival to dress their traditional best in different colours for the nine-day festival. Navratri 2025 begins on September 22 with Shaiputri Puja. Devotees eagerly look forward to the Navratri 2025 colours with dates in September to plan their festive outfits and rituals. However, the Navratri colours’ history is fascinating. Let’s understand the significance of Sharad Navratri colors, Navratri 2025 colours for nine days, origins and traditions behind the Hindu festival’s unique ritual.

Sharad Navratri Colours: Origins and Traditions

Sharad Navratri colours are a popular Y2K tradition that continues to hold significance in today’s Navratri festival fashion. It was in 2003, when the marketing team at Maharashtra Times came up with this strategy to engage more female readers. A brainchild of Mr Bharatkumar Raut, the then-editor of Maharashtra Times, unveiled the captivating narrative to put forward the significance of nine unique colours to work each day of the Hindu festival. Each colour was thoughtfully linked to an avatar of Goddess Durga, bestowing a sense of authenticity upon this ‘tradition.’ The newspaper further invited women to share photographs of themselves in their traditional attire, which were showcased in the following day’s edition. Before the age of social media, this was the tradition that went viral. Navratri 2025 Colours October Dates: Check Day-Wise List of Sharad Navratri Colours To Wear on 9 Days of Navaratri Festival.

The nine colours for the nine days of Navratri enjoyed monumental success, triggering an intentional wave of enthusiasm across Maharashtra. The tradition eventually spread to Delhi and other cities, making it an indispensable part of the festival. What began as a remarkable marketing gimmick became an important cultural cornerstone.

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Day-Wise Colours and Maa Durga Avatars

Day Date Goddess Durga Avatar Colour Day 1 September 22 Maa Shailputri White Day 2 September 23 Maa Brahmacharini Red Day 3 September 24 Maa Chandraghanta Royal Blue Day 4 September 25 Maa Kushmanda Yellow Day 5 September 26 Maa Skandamanta Green Day 6 September 27 Maa Katyayani Grey Day 7 September 28 Maa Kalaratri Orange Day 8 September 29 Maa Mahagauri Peacock Green Day 9 September 30 Maa Siddhidatri Pink

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated with great devotion across India. Wearing these colours during Navratri enhances the festive spirit.

