Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated on June 21. Observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of Jyeshta month, Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be the most sacred Ekadashi every year. Every year, there are 24 ekadashis that are observed every fortnight. Devotees often observe strict Ekadashi fasts to pray for the well-being of their family, and it is one of the most challenging fasts. Nirjala Ekadashi, as the name suggests, includes observing a no water no food fast for 24 hours. In addition to observing this fast, people often share Happy Nirjala Ekadashi wishes in Hindi, Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 messages, Nirjala Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The fast of Nirjala Ekadashi is said to be the most astute. However, devotees believe that if followed properly, the Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat is extremely rewarding. So much so that many say that observing the Ekadashi fast on Nirjala Ekadashi grants the virtue that is equivalent to observing the fast on all 24 ekadashis. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi is considered to be a form of Lord Vishnu himself. Devotees observe the Ekadashi fast to rid themselves of all their past sins and pray for the well-being and prosperity of their family.

While all Ekadashi fasts are difficult and devotees observing this fast abstain from eating food for 24 hours (from sunrise to the sunrise on the next day), on Nirjala Ekadashi, devotees also abstain from drinking water. This makes the fast all the more challenging and is therefore considered to be more rewarding. As we prepare to celebrate Nirjala Ekadashi 2021, here are some Happy Nirjala Ekadashi wishes in Hindi, Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 messages, Nirjala Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Do Naino Mein Kyun Rahen, Nirantar Chaturmas, Ekadashi Hai Nirjala, Rakh Lo Tum Upvas. Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads:Vishnu Jinka Naam Ho, Us Prabhu Ko Nirjala Ekadashi Ke Pavan Avsar Par Shat Shat Pranam. Shubh Nirjala Ekadashi.

Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads:Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya. Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Khoob Khoob Badhai Ho.

Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagwan Vishnu Aapko Sukh, Shanti, Samridhi, Yash Aur Kriti Pradan Karein. Nirjala Ekadashi Ki Shubhkamnayen.

Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2021 Greetings, Messages and Images To Wish Nirjala Gyaras on June 21

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Padava Bhima Ekadashi. The origin of this day and observance is mentioned in the Mahabharata. Bhima, who is the second and strongest of the Pandavas and a lover of food, wanted to observe all the Ekadashi fasts. However, he could not control his hunger. He is said to have approached sage Vyasa for a solution. Vyasa, who is the author of Mahabharata and grandfather of the Pandavas, advised Bhima to observe Nirjala Ekadashi, and Bhima attained the virtue of all 24 Ekadashis by abstaining from having water or food for 24 hours on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi. We hope that this Nirjala Ekadashi brings with it all the happiness and peace you deserve. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi 2021.

