Onam is the annual harvest and Hindu cultural festival celebrated mainly by the people of Kerala. It is a major yearly event for Keralites and is the official festival of the southern state. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, marking the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. The date of Onam celebration is based on the Panchangam, and falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which falls between August–September. This year, Thiruvonam falls on Friday, September 5, 2025. As we celebrate Onam 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Happy Onam wishes, Onam Ashamsakal 2025 greetings, Onam Ashamsakal HD wallpapers, and Onam Ashamsakal pics which you can download and share with your family, friends, and relatives. You can also download these Onam Ashamsakal wishes and send them to your loved ones as Happy Onam 2025 greetings. Onam Wishes in Malayalam: Onam Ashamsakal WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIF Image Messages and Happy Onam Greetings to Share With Your Friends and Family.

The term ‘Onam Ashamsakal’ is a Malayalam phrase wishing someone a happy Onam. Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala, and this phrase is a common way to convey good wishes during the festival. From vibrant pookalam designs to the grand Onasadya feast, Onam is a time of unity, gratitude and cultural pride. Some of the trending keywords are, Onam 2025, Onam Ashamsakal, Happy Onam Wishes in Malayalam, Onam 2025 Greetings, Onam Messages, Onam Wallpapers HD, Onam WhatsApp Status, Onam SMS, Kerala Harvest Festival, Onam Images 2025, Malayalam Onam Quotes, Pookalam Onam Photos, Onam WhatsApp Messages, Onam Festival Wishes, among many. Scroll down to explore heartfelt Malayalam wishes, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp greetings and images that you can share with your near and dear ones. Happy Onam Wishes & Onam Ashamsakal HD Images for Free Download: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers & GIFs to Celebrate Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

The earliest known reference to the word Onam as a celebration is found in Maturaikkāñci, a Sangam era Tamil poem from the 3rd century CE. The festival reflects Kerala’s rich culture, hospitality, and spirit of togetherness. It is observed with beautiful traditions like Pookalam, flower carpets, the grand Onam Sadhya, a feast served on banana leaves, and the famous Vallamkali, the snake boat races.

