Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, marks the Odia New Year and is celebrated in mid-April across Odisha. Celebrate the vibrant festival of Pana Sankranti 2025 with a beautiful collection of HD images and wallpapers available for free download online. Mark this auspicious occasion by sharing warm wishes, heartfelt WhatsApp status messages, meaningful SMS, and traditional Odia quotes with your loved ones. Let the colourful visuals and festive greetings bring joy, prosperity, and positivity as you welcome the new year in true Odia spirit. Download now and spread the cheer of Pana Sankranti with stunning visuals and messages! Maha Bisuba Sankranti 2025 Date: When Is Pana Sankranti? Know Tithi, Timings, Celebrations and Significance Related to the Odia New Year.

The festival holds both cultural and spiritual significance. It is believed that on this day, the sun enters the Mesha Rashi (Aries), symbolising the beginning of a new solar cycle. Devotees take holy dips in rivers, visit temples, and offer prayers to deities for a prosperous year ahead. A signature element of the festival is the traditional drink called pana, made with water, jaggery, fruits, and bael (wood apple). This drink helps to cool down the body in the scorching heat and represents the offering of life-sustaining elements to the gods. Pana is often poured through a small hole in an earthen pot hung above Tulsi plants, symbolising nourishment and devotion.

As you celebrate Pana Sankranti 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Pana Sankranti Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Pana Sankranti Fill Your Life With Sweetness Like the Refreshing Pana Drink, and Bring Peace, Prosperity, and Positivity to Your Days Ahead!

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Day, May Lord Jagannath Shower You With His Divine Blessings. Wishing You a Year Full of Happiness, Good Health, and Success.

Pana Sankranti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Cool Pana Quench Your Thirst and the Warmth of the Festival Fill Your Heart With Joy. Happy Pana Sankranti to You and Your Loved Ones!

Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the New Solar Year Begins, May You Be Blessed With New Hopes, New Beginnings, and Endless Opportunities. Happy Odia New Year!

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Joy of Tradition, the Spirit of Renewal, and the Beauty of Our Culture. Wishing You a Very Happy Pana Sankranti!

Pana Sankranti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Day Bring Harmony to Your Home and Joy to Your Heart. Let Every Sip of Pana Remind You of the Sweetness of Life.

People also observe rituals like Basundhara theki, a custom of placing an earthen pot over a Tulsi plant to let water drip slowly throughout the day, representing the importance of conserving water and living in harmony with nature. This act is seen as a form of worship to Mother Earth. Many also engage in charity and feeding the poor. Fairs and cultural programs are organised across towns and villages. Folk music, dance, and local delicacies create a festive atmosphere. Pana Sankranti not only marks a new year but reinforces values of community, sharing, and sustainable living in the hearts of the Odia people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 05:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).