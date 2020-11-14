Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti 2020 is being observed in all parts of India on Saturday, November 14. The day marks the birth anniversary of one of the pioneers of Indian freedom struggle, who went on to become the first Prime Minister of the country post independence. On this day, in the year 1889, Nehru was born in Allahabad (now known as Prayagraj). On the 131st birth anniversary of Pandit Nehru, further below are some of his top quotes which could be shared. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti 2020: Know History of the Day Also Celebrated As Children's Day or Bal Diwas in India.

This year, the Nehru Jayanti has coincided with the Hindu festival of Diwali. The birth anniversary of Nehru is also celebrated as Children's Day. Annually, an holiday is observed in educational institutions and government offices to mark the birth anniversary of the man who led the independent India at its nascent stage. He served as the Prime Minister for 17 years.

Top Quotes of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Quote Reads: "Without Peace, All Other Dreams Vanish and Are Reduced to Ashes."

Quote Reads: "Socialism Is… Not Only a Way of Life, but a Certain Scientific Approach to Social and Economic Problems."

Quote Reads: “We Live in a Wonderful World That Is Full of Beauty, Charm and Adventure. There Is No End to the Adventures That We Can Have if Only We Seek Them With Our Eyes Open.”

Quote Reads: “The Policy of Being Too Cautious Is the Greatest Risk of All.”

Quote Reads: “The Only Alternative to Coexistence Is Codestruction.”

Quote Reads: “The Person Who Runs Away Exposes Himself to That Very Danger More Than a Person Who Sits Quietly.”

Quote Reads: “It Is Only Too Easy to Make Suggestions and Later Try to Escape the Consequences of What We Say.”

Quote Reads: “The Art of a People Is a True Mirror to Their Minds.”

Nehru's contributions are not only recalled and commemorated domestically, but an array of third world nations hail his geopolitical vision to this date. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which Nehru had initiated in the midst of a Cold War, served as a guiding principle for several among the third-world nations to safeguard their interest and remain equidistant from both superpowers in the bipolar world of the previous century.

