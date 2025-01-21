Parakram Divas, celebrated on January 23 every year, is a day dedicated to honouring the life and legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, one of India’s most prominent freedom fighters. The day was officially declared by the Indian government in 2021 to commemorate his birth anniversary and to pay tribute to his immense contributions to India’s struggle for independence. “Parakram” means valour or courage, and the day is meant to inspire the nation to emulate the bravery and determination that Bose exemplified throughout his life. To honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, we bring you Parakram Diwas 2025 wishes, Subhas Chandra Bose quotes, messages, HD images, greetings and wallpapers.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a visionary leader known for his fearless pursuit of freedom from British colonial rule. His leadership of the Indian National Army (INA) and his call for “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom” rallied millions of Indians to join the fight for independence. Parakram Divas serves as an opportunity to remember his unwavering commitment to the cause and his relentless spirit in the face of adversity. As you observe Parakram Diwas 2025, share these Parakram Diwas 2025 wishes, Subhas Chandra Bose quotes, messages, HD images, greetings and wallpapers.

The observance of Parakram Divas includes a range of activities such as discussions, seminars, and cultural events that highlight Bose’s contributions. Schools, institutions, and organizations across India commemorate the day by organizing programs that reflect on his ideals of patriotism, nationalism, and selfless service. It is a day for the younger generation to learn about the sacrifices made by Bose and other freedom fighters in securing India’s independence.

Parakram Divas is not just a celebration of history, but also a call to action, encouraging citizens to uphold the values of courage, resilience, and patriotism in today’s world. By remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s legacy, the nation is reminded of the power of courage in overcoming challenges and the importance of national unity in achieving progress.

