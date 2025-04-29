Parashurama Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 29. It is a sacred Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) in the month of Vaishakha, this auspicious occasion honours the divine warrior-sage known for his commitment to righteousness, fierce protection of dharma, and unparalleled mastery of martial skills. Lord Parashurama is revered as a symbol of justice and strength, and his birth is considered a turning point in the cosmic battle against adharma (unrighteousness). To celebrate Lord Parashurama's birth anniversary on Parashurama Jayanti 2025, we bring you Parashurama Jayanti 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, quotes, greetings and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

Parashurama is believed to have been born to sage Jamadagni and his wife Renuka, in a time when the world was plagued by the tyranny of corrupt Kshatriya rulers. Endowed with divine strength and wisdom, Parashurama was chosen by Lord Vishnu to restore order by eliminating injustice. Armed with his legendary axe (Parashu), he is known for his role in defending the weak and protecting sages and devotees from oppression. His stories are woven deeply into the Mahabharata and the Puranas, and his legacy is one of fierce devotion to truth and justice. As you celebrate Parashurama Jayanti 2025, share these Parashurama Jayanti 2025, we bring you Parashurama Jayanti 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, quotes, greetings and HD wallpapers. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Parashurama Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Parshuram Jayanti Filled With Divine Blessings and Strength To Conquer Your Challenges!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Courage of Lord Parshuram Inspire You To Fight Against Injustice and Uphold Truth. Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Parshuram Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Parshuram Jayanti, Let’s Remember the Valour and Virtue of Lord Parshuram. May His Blessings Be With You Always!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Embrace the Wisdom and Power of Lord Parshuram This Jayanti. May It Bring Peace and Righteousness to Your Life!

Parashurama Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Spirit of Justice and Bravery on Parshuram Jayanti. Wishing You a Day Filled With Divine Blessings!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Parshuram’s Teachings Inspire You To Live a Life of Honesty and Courage. Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

On Parashurama Jayanti, devotees observe fasting, perform special pujas, and recite Vishnu Sahasranama or Parashurama’s tales from the scriptures. Temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu hold grand celebrations, while many followers meditate on the virtues of courage, humility, and righteousness that Parashurama embodied. Some communities also believe that this day marks the beginning of the agricultural season, symbolising new beginnings and self-reliance.

Beyond the religious significance, Parashurama Jayanti offers timeless life lessons about the balance between strength and compassion, and the responsibility of standing up against injustice. His life inspires devotees to lead a life of discipline, devotion, and moral integrity, reminding us that true strength lies in defending what is right, even when faced with immense adversity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2025 06:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).