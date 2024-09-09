Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat, also known as Vamana Ekadashi, is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The annual festival is celebrated with great devotion by devotees of Lord Vishnu. The important fasting day is observed particularly those who follow the Vaishnavism tradition. Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat falls on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, which falls in August or September in the Gregorian calendar. Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14. So, when is the parana time for Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2024? From auspicious timings to significance, here, we bring you everything you need to know to mark the day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. September Ekadashi 2024 Date and Time: Parsva Ekadashi, Indira Ekadashi and Shraddha Ekadashi, Know Significance, Parana Time, Rituals and Other Details.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2024 Date

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2024 Parana Time and Shubh Muhurat

The Parana time, i.e. the fast-breaking time for Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2024 starts from 06:26 AM to 08:53 AM on the next day of the vrat, September 15. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 06:12 PM. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 10:30 PM on September 13, 2024 and end at 08:41 PM on September 14.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat holds great significance as it marks the time when Lord Vishnu, who is believed to be in a state of deep meditation during the Chaturmas (the four holy months), is said to turn from his left side to his right while resting on the cosmic serpent Shesha. Hence, it is called ‘Parivartini’, which means ‘changing’ or ‘turning’. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

On the day of Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat, devotees observe a strict fast, abstaining from grains, beans, and certain other foods, while some choose to observe a complete fast without food and water. The fast is observed from sunrise on the day of Ekadashi until the next day, Dwadashi, when it is broken after performing rituals and prayers.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).