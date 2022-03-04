Phulera Dooj is a very important Hindu festival observed to worship Lord Krishna. This year it will be celebrated on March 4. According to the Hindu calendar, Phulera Dooj is observed on Dwitiya tithi in the dark phase or Shukla Paksha of Falgun month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in February or March. It is a significant festival in the Braj region, specifically Mathura and Vrindavan. As you celebrate Phulera Dooj 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day. Phulera Dooj 2022 Date & Puja Time: Know Significance of Lord Krishna Festival Falling Between Vasant Panchami and Holi.

On this day, people visit Lord Krishna temples to offer prayers and shower with flowers. As they worship Lord Krishna, they fast and pray for a happy life. This day is considered auspicious for Manglik functions also. This day is also known as Abuja Muhurat, which signifies that one can start any auspicious work without seeing the Panchang. Here are messages with Lord Krishna images that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them Happy Phulera Dooj 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate Phulera Dooj with full excitement. They decorate their house with rangoli and flowers. Poha is prepared and offered as Prashad to Lord Krishna on this day. It is believed that Radha Krishna fulfils one’s desires on this day. Here are beautiful Radha Krishna messages and images that you can download and send to all your relatives to wish them on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Phulera Dooj 2022!

